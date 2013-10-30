DUBAI Oct 30 Dubai's Jumeirah Group, a luxury
hotel company, has raised a $1.4 billion unsecured syndicated
loan due in 2019 to help fund its expansion, the company said on
Wednesday.
The loan was priced at 2.75 percent above the London
Interbank Offered Rate and lead-arranged by Abu Dhabi Commercial
Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Mashreq and
Standard Chartered. Jumeirah was advised on the deal by
Rothschild.
One of the key assets of Dubai Holding, a
conglomerate owned by the emirate's ruler, Jumeirah will also
use part of the loan for the general corporate purposes of the
Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group, it said.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)