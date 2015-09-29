* Changes will make it easier to switch jobs
* Contracts will be lodged with ministry, not employers
* Foreigners, mostly South Asians, make up half UAE
population
By William Maclean and Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Sept 29 The United Arab Emirates, a
business hub long dependent on guest workers from Asia,
announced labour reforms on Tuesday to protect foreign workers,
who rights groups say are often abused by employers and
prevented from changing jobs.
The trade, energy and investment powerhouse is one of
several Gulf Arab states whose treatment of foreign workers has
been criticized repeatedly by campaign groups demanding the
repeal of what they consider oppressive labour laws.
Much of this concern is focused on a sponsorship system
known as "kafala" that most Gulf states enforce on foreign
workers. It not only regulates entry and residence, but also
requires they seek permission from employers to change jobs.
Labour Minister Saqr Ghobash said that from January 2016 the
UAE would take steps which, when completed, would get rid of
"all the practices that were associated with kafala".
He outlined steps strengthening the right to change employer
and preventing "involuntary labour" by lodging the workers'
contracts with the labour ministry rather than with the
employers, who currently hold the documents.
"The worker cannot, under any circumstances, be made to, or
otherwise be compelled, to remain in an employment relation," a
ministry statement said.
LOWER WAGES
A reorganisation of labour contracts would also stop
so-called "substitution", where foreign workers sign one
contract before they leave their home country and are compelled
to renegotiate lower wages when they arrive in the Gulf.
Guest workers do many of the dirty and dangerous jobs in the
region, from construction to the oil industry, transport and
services. They account for nearly half of the roughly 50 million
population of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council and about
4.5 million of the nine million UAE population.
Most blue-collar workers in Gulf Arab states are hired on
contract from countries like Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and the
Philippines, many of whom have come to the Middle East to escape
poverty in their home country.
Typically employed on low wages, workers are usually housed
in camps with basic facilities on the outskirts of cities.
In many Gulf Arab states, passports of guest workers are
held by the sponsor for the duration of their contracts.
Although this is banned in the UAE, the practice survives.
Asked if reforms on wider issues of labour abuse were in the
pipeline, Ghobash replied there was no country that stopped
improving its labour situation, but the process took time.
Nicholas McGeehan, UAE researcher at Human Rights Watch,
said the move against contract substitution "is a huge
improvement and something we would fully support and applaud"
and it was "good to see" the UAE feeling the need to reform.
But he said many steps did not appear particularly new or
ground-breaking, and rights groups wanted evidence of change.
(Reporting by William Maclean and Stanley Carvalho; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)