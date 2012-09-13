* Dubai Group looking to sell 45 pct stake in venture
* Sale attracting interest from several regional players
* Dubai Group restructuring $10 bln in debt
By David French and Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Sept 13 Dubai Group is in talks to sell
its 45 percent stake in a joint venture firm with cement maker
Lafarge, two sources familiar with the matter said, as
the state investment vehicle sells assets to repay its $10
billion debt pile.
Lafarge Emirates Cement, set up in 2005, is restructuring
and needs additional capital to help support the business,
something Dubai Group is unable to provide due to its debts.
While sources declined to put a value on the stake sale, one
said it would essentially represent the amount required to be
injected into the company by the stakeholder -- meaning Dubai
Group might not receive a significant amount for the asset.
"The costs are more than the equity and they don't reflect
the current price of cement. They need to put more equity in and
while Lafarge should do, Dubai Group definitely doesn't have the
money," said a separate source, a UAE-based banker.
The potential sale has generated interest from regional
cement makers which are trying to cash in on a gradual recovery
in the United Arab Emirates' construction sector.
"The sale has attracted several regional players. Lafarge
sees the UAE market as a long-term bet and are keen to retain
their stake, but Dubai Group has their own issues to deal with,"
the second source said.
The sources declined to be identified as the matter has not
been made public. Dubai Group was not immediately available for
comment.
Lafarge Emirates Cement was set up as a joint venture
between Lafarge, the largest cement company in the world, Dubai
Group, part of conglomerate Dubai Holding, and the
Fujairah government, an emirate in the Northern part of the
United Arab Emirates.
The company runs a plant in Fujairah with a production
capacity of 3.2 million tons of cement, according to its
website.
Dubai Group, once a symbol of Dubai's rapid global and
regional expansion, was hammered by the global financial crisis
as the value of its investments tumbled.
Like a number of Dubai state-linked entities, it embarked on
talks with creditors to restructure its debt and extend
maturities, but those talks have face headwinds.
Royal Bank of Scotland and two other global banks
have abandoned the talks and begun legal proceedings against the
firm, seeking immediate repayment of money owed to them.
To help cut its debt, Dubai Group this month sold its
Turkish insurance arm to a company owned by former AIG
chief executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg and a unit of Dubai
lender Mashreq Bank.
Many more such sales are likely.
"One can safely assume that given the position that they are
in most of their portfolio is for sale. There are some for which
they will have to wait longer to get value, but there is a move
to sell assets at a faster pace now," a Dubai-based banker said.
Its financial assets include stakes in Egypt's EFG Hermes
, an investment bank hit by Middle Eastern turmoil, and
Cyprus Popular Bank, formerly Marfin, whose
recapitalisation forced Cyprus to seek an international bailout.
Dubai Group also owns a 14.7 percent stake in Oman's top
lender, Bank Muscat.
