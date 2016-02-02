DUBAI Feb 2 Simmons & Simmons is the latest in
a wave of Western law firms to shut their offices in Abu Dhabi
in the last year as low oil prices put a damper on business.
London-based Simmons & Simmons plans to close its office in
the United Arab Emirates capital by the end of April, a
spokeswoman said.
It follows U.S.-based law firms Latham & Watkins and Baker
Botts, as well as London and Sydney co-headquartered Herbert
Smith Freehills (HSF) in announcing plans to close offices in
Abu Dhabi over the past 12 months.
Many international law firms had piled into the capital in
the past five years, hoping to bag lucrative contracts linked to
the government, in particular the energy sector and the launch
of a new financial free zone.
"That hasn't happened as planned and adding to that is the
uncertain times we are in now with oil prices around $30," said
a source familiar with the matter.
The retreat underscores growing pressure on international
law firms for billable hours, prompting a review of their need
to have a presence in the capital.
Simmons & Simmons, which decided to close its Abu Dhabi
office after a review, said in an emailed statement it would
serve its clients through its office in Dubai, moving its Abu
Dhabi-based partners to Dubai or London.
Abu Dhabi has cut back or slowed spending on non-essential
projects and has lifted subsidies on petrol to ease finances as
state revenues decline due to cheap oil.
The International Monetary Fund has cut its growth forecast
for the UAE to 2.6 percent in 2016.
Abu Dhabi is more reliant on the energy sector and
government contracts, whereas Dubai has a more diversified
economy propelled by a larger private sector.
HSF said it closed its Abu Dhabi office in the middle of
last year and transferred its five resident lawyers to its
offices in Dubai or Doha.
Latham & Watkins said in March 2015 it was closing its Abu
Dhabi and Doha offices, consolidating the Abu Dhabi office with
its office in Dubai.
Baker Botts said it closed its Abu Dhabi office in January
2015.
