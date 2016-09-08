DUBAI, Sept 8 The United Arab Emirates (UAE)
President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan has returned home
after a private trip abroad, state news agency WAM said, in a
rare report on the U.S.-allied leader's movements since he
suffered a stroke in 2014.
It did not give any details about where he travelled.
The pro-Western moderniser and head of the ruling family of
Abu Dhabi, the largest of the federation's seven emirates, has
been president since the death of his father, Sheikh Zayed bin
Sultan al-Nahyan, in 2004.
For much of the past decade, Sheikh Khalifa's younger
brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of
Abu Dhabi, has led negotiations on behalf of the UAE, a major
oil producer, in sectors ranging from energy and defence to
investment and politics.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Nick Macfie)