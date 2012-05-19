DUBAI May 19 The United Arab Emirates urged its
citizens to stay away from Lebanon on Saturday, citing security
concerns in a country where fighting prompted by sectarian
tensions in neighbouring Syria has unsettled areas near a
northern port.
A UAE Foreign Ministry official urged all those already in
Lebanon - a favourite destination for wealthy Gulf tourists - to
leave because of the "tense security situation" in the country,
the official news agency WAM reported.
Heavy fighting has rocked Lebanon's northern port of Tripoli
in the past week. The clashes, mainly between government troops
and gunmen in a Sunni Muslim district, have highlighted how
violence in Syria can spill into Lebanon, a country that was
garrisoned by Syrian troops until 2005.
Tourists from wealthy Gulf states form the bulk of visitors
to Lebanon, whose vital tourism industry has been hit hard by
unrest in neighbouring Syria.
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon last month warned
Saudis to stay away from Lebanon's border areas, after two Saudi
citizens were kidnapped and tortured for eight days, before
being freed in a joint Saudi-Lebanese operation.
Israel borders Lebanon to the south and Syria is its eastern
neighbour. There have also been several cases of kidnappings for
money in recent years in Lebanon, usually in remote parts of the
country.
