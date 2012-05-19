* Bahrain, Qatar, UAE issue travel warnings for Lebanon
* Fighting in north prompted by Syria sectarian tensions
* Tourists from Gulf important for Lebanon's economy
(Adds Bahrain issues travel warning for Lebanon)
DUBAI, May 19 Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab
Emirates urged their citizens to stay away from Lebanon, citing
security concerns in a country where fighting prompted by
sectarian tensions in neighbouring Syria has unsettled areas
near a northern port.
The three Gulf states' Foreign Ministries urged all those
already in Lebanon - a favourite destination for wealthy Gulf
tourists - to leave because of the "security situation" in the
country, the official news agencies BNA, QNA and WAM reported.
Heavy fighting has rocked Lebanon's northern port of Tripoli
in the past week. The clashes, mainly between government troops
and gunmen in a Sunni Muslim district, have highlighted how
violence in Syria can spill into Lebanon, a country that was
garrisoned by Syrian troops until 2005.
Tourists from Gulf states form the bulk of the wealthy
visitors to Lebanon, whose vital tourism industry has been hit
hard by unrest in neighbouring Syria.
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon last month warned
Saudis to stay away from Lebanon's border areas, after two Saudi
citizens were kidnapped and tortured for eight days, before
being freed in a joint Saudi-Lebanese operation.
Israel borders Lebanon to the south and Syria is its eastern
neighbour. There have also been several cases of kidnappings for
money in recent years in Lebanon, usually in remote parts of the
country.
(Reporting by Firouz Sedarat; Editing by Sophie Hares)