DUBAI Aug 13 Dubai's flagship airline Emirates
, the largest carrier based in the Middle East, will
resume flights to Libya in October after suspending them for
almost 18 months following the outbreak of civil unrest there.
Emirates will operate four flights a week from Dubai to
Tripoli starting on Oct. 29, using an Airbus A330-200, the
airline said on Monday.
International airlines have been resuming services to Libya
gradually since late 2011, following the ouster of Muammar
Gaddafi in August that year. Security worries have not entirely
disappeared; Tripoli's international airport was closed by angry
militiamen for a day in June this year.