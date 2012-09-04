DUBAI, Sept 4 Limitless, the indebted property arm of Dubai World, will seal a final deal with creditors in September to restructure its $1.2 billion debt pile, the chairman of state property firm Nakheel told a local newspaper on Tuesday.

"The company got the approval of all lending banks on the restructuring terms and no objection was received from any bank," Ali Rashid Lootah told Al-Ittihad newspaper.

Nakheel and Limitless, which were earlier property arms of Dubai World, are now moved under the control of Dubai government.

Limitless was not immediately available for comment.

The company was close to reaching a debt deal, sources told Reuters in July.

The developer has proposed paying interest of 175 basis points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor) under the new terms, one banking source had said.

The state-owned conglomerate has rolled over the loan, owed to a syndicate of banks, several times. The loan was originally due to mature in March 2010.

Limitless, which once attempted to build a 75 kilometre inland waterway called the Arabian Canal, was not part of Dubai World's $24.9 billion restructuring unveiled in March last year. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)