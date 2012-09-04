DUBAI, Sept 4 Limitless, the indebted property
arm of Dubai World, will seal a final deal with
creditors in September to restructure its $1.2 billion debt
pile, the chairman of state property firm Nakheel told a local
newspaper on Tuesday.
"The company got the approval of all lending banks on the
restructuring terms and no objection was received from any
bank," Ali Rashid Lootah told Al-Ittihad newspaper.
Nakheel and Limitless, which were earlier
property arms of Dubai World, are now moved under the control of
Dubai government.
Limitless was not immediately available for comment.
The company was close to reaching a debt deal, sources told
Reuters in July.
The developer has proposed paying interest of 175 basis
points over the London interbank offered rate (Libor) under the
new terms, one banking source had said.
The state-owned conglomerate has rolled over the loan, owed
to a syndicate of banks, several times. The loan was originally
due to mature in March 2010.
Limitless, which once attempted to build a 75 kilometre
inland waterway called the Arabian Canal, was not part of Dubai
World's $24.9 billion restructuring unveiled in March last year.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Praveen Menon; Editing by
Dinesh Nair)