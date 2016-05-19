DUBAI May 19 Dubai's Limitless will make an early payment of 2.07 billion dirhams ($563.6 million) to banks and trade creditors this month after concluding a restructuring agreement with lenders, the property developer said on Thursday.

Under the deal, Limitless will pay its outstanding 4.45 billion dirhams of bank debt in three installments in December 2016, 2017 and 2018.

But the company will pay 2.07 billion dirhams, covering the first installment and 80 percent of the second immediately, it said in a statement.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)