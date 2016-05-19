* Limitless to pay 2.07 bln dirhams to creditors this month
* Agrees repayment schedule for total 4.45 bln dirham debt
DUBAI May 19 Dubai's Limitless has reached a
debt restructuring deal with its lenders and will make an early
payment of 2.07 billion dirhams ($564 million) to banks and
trade creditors this month, the state-run property developer
said on Thursday.
Limitless, along with sister firm Nakheel, was among the
biggest casualties of Dubai's property crash and subsequent debt
crisis that began in 2009.
Drawn-out negotiations with creditors began after Limitless
missed a $400 million end of December 2014 payment deadline
which was linked to a previous restructuring deal.
A deal became possible after the final dissenting creditor,
New York-based Stonehill Capital Management, sold its share of
the company's debt, Reuters reported last month.
Limitless has now reached agreement with all its lenders and
will repay its outstanding 4.45 billion dirhams of bank debt in
three installments in December 2016, 2017 and 2018, the group
said in a statement.
Despite agreeing this repayment schedule, it will repay 2.07
billion dirhams this month, it said. This equates to the first
installment and 80 percent of the second. Limitless did not
explain why it was making the early payment.
In June 2015, Limitless said it had gained approval from
about 90 percent of its banks for its latest restructuring, but
convincing the remainder took nearly a year.
Nakheel has restructured nearly $16 billion of debt.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirhams)
