DUBAI Nov 9 Dubai's Limitless will pledge its
future revenues to service debt repayments as it attempts a
second restructuring of a $1.2 billion Islamic loan which
banking sources said should be completed ahead of a December
deadline.
The state-owned property firm is on track to restructure the
debt by the end of the year, when a payment worth a third of the
total comes due, two sources familiar with the matter said on
Sunday.
Despite a recovery in the local economy which has helped
many of the other restructured firms meet their new repayment
schedules, Limitless is still struggling to turn its fortunes
around.
Chairman Ali Rashid Lootah has held discussions on the terms
of the restructuring with a coordinating committee of creditor
banks led by lenders including Emirates NBD, Dubai
Islamic Bank and Mashreq, the sources said.
"The whole thing will be restructured and finished towards
the end of December. Term sheets are under discussion," said one
of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the
matter is private.
"It is likely to be a cash flow-backed restructuring," the
source added. This would see future revenue generated by the
company pledged to repay its debts, as opposed to just pushing
out the maturity date to give Limitless more time to pay.
A spokeswoman for Limitless on Sunday said private
discussions surrounding the restructuring continued but declined
to elaborate further.
The company is one of a number of state-owned entities in
the emirate who were forced into restructuring debt at the turn
of the decade as they couldn't manage obligations taken on
during a boom period once the global financial crisis and a
local real estate crash hit.
A former property arm of Dubai World, Limitless
restructured the sharia-compliant debt facility in October 2012
after several maturity extensions by a syndicate of lenders.
Under that deal, the company, whose ownership was
transferred to the Dubai government as part of Dubai World's own
debt restructuring plan, was given an initial grace period
before scheduled repayments between 2014 and 2016.
Chief executive Mohammed Rashed told Reuters in September
that the company had held positive talks with creditors and
hoped to announce the outcome of the talks soon.
