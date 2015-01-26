ABU DHABI Jan 26 The chief executive of the Abu
Dhabi Securities Exchange said on Monday that most local
companies which have floated on the London Stock Exchange in
recent years have agreed to dual-list in the emirate.
Rashed al-Baloushi made the comments when speaking to
reporters on the sidelines of a regulatory conference. He didn't
elaborate on how many companies had agreed to dual list.
Three Abu Dhabi firms have listed in London since 2013: Al
Noor Hospitals, Gulf Marine Services and NMC
Health.
