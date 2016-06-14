(Corrects headline to $230 mln from $250 mln)

DUBAI, June 14 Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC) has secured a $230 million unsecured loan from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, it said on Tuesday.

The five-year loan will help ENOC fund new projects and expansion plans, it said in a statement.

ENOC, a downstream-focused firm owned by sovereign fund Investment Corporation of Dubai, operates service stations, fuel terminals and oil tankers and operates in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)