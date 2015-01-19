DUBAI Jan 19 Dubai's Emirates National Oil
Company (ENOC) is seeking to arrange a $1.5 billion long-term
loan for general business purposes, the company confirmed to
Reuters on Monday.
The statement came after three sources with direct knowledge
of the deal said the company was in talks with domestic and
international lenders to raise a syndicated loan for that
amount.
"ENOC intends to arrange a $1.5 billion long-term funding
facility for general corporate purposes," an ENOC spokeswoman
said in a written statement.
"No investment decisions have been finalised for any specific
projects. When we have finalised the funding, we will issue a
statement accordingly."
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Tom Arnold; editing by
Jason Neely)