ABU DHABI, April 4 The majority shareholders of
UAE Exchange and Travelex have closed a $890 million loan that
will be used to support the two foreign exchange companies'
growth plans, according to a statement on Monday.
The loan, which can be increased by an additional $75
million at the request of the shareholders, will also be used to
refinance an existing bridge facility that was used to acquire
Travelex in 2015, the statement said.
Centurion Investments, which is part of Abu Dhabi-based KBBO
Group, and Indian-born billionaire Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty,
completed a deal to buy Travelex in January 2015 for 800 million
pounds ($1.14 billion). The pair are now the majority
shareholders in UAE Exchange and Travelex.
Nine banks including Goldman Sachs, Qatar National Bank and
Doha Bank backed the loan, the statement said.
The companies will continue to operate as two brands but
will offer products through both platforms. Growth plans include
increasing distribution channels and expanding into new markets,
it added.
($1 = 0.7040 pounds)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh;
Editing by David French)