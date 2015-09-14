DUBAI, Sept 14 United Arab Emirates-based
supermarket chain Lulu Group plans to enter the Indonesian
market and will spend $300 million by the end of 2017 opening
stores and a central distribution network, the firm said on
Monday.
The announcement came during a visit by Indonesian President
Joko Widodo, who is in the middle of a trip to the Middle East
taking in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar.
Lulu Group, which operates 117 stores across the Middle
East, Egypt and India, will open its first Indonesian store in
Jakarta by the end of this year and plans further stores in the
capital as well as in Bandung, Solo, Semarang, Surabaya
and Yogyakarta, according to the statement.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by David Holmes)