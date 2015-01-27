ABU DHABI Jan 27 Abu Dhabi Financial Group
(ADFG) aims to complete the $100 million buyout of a local
financial services firm by June, strengthening a shift towards
expanding its business via acquisitions, its chief executive
said on Tuesday.
It would be the third purchase by the privately-owned
investment firm in the non-banking financial services sector in
recent months, including a 45 percent stake in the brokerage
business of First Gulf Bank and Integrated Capital.
"From organic, we want to grow through acquisitions," Jassim
Alseddiqi told Reuters in an interview.
"We will see some more acquisitions in areas that will be
complementary to our group," he said, declining to name the
financial services company.
With about $2.5 billion of assets under management, ADFG's
focus is on real estate and financial services.
It bought the headquarters of the London Metropolitan
Police, New Scotland Yard, for 370 million pounds in December
and prior to that 1 Palace Street, adjacent to Buckingham
Palace, for an undisclosed sum.
Both are being redeveloped, with work due to be completed by
end-2020 and end-2017 respectively.
Meanwhile, ADFG's $200 million fund, Qannas Investments
has invested about $80 million in London, Europe and the
UAE since listing on London's AIM in 2012.
"We are working on 2 billion pounds worth of projects in the
U.K. to be released in the next five years," said Alseddiqi.
While ADFG funds its investments through equity and debt, it
plans to grow its alternative debt business also. So far, it has
granted $1 billion in financing to small and medium-sized firms,
mainly in real estate.
"We will do more short-term, high-interest and strong
security lending to firms in sectors such as energy and
education in addition to real estate," he said.
(Editing by David French and John Stonestreet)