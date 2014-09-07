DUBAI, Sept 7 Dubai's dnata, part of the
Emirates Group which includes the fast-growing Emirates airline
, has agreed to buy Britain's Stella Travel Services
pending regulatory approval, it said on Sunday.
Dnata, which describes itself as the largest provider of air
travel services in the Middle East and employs about 23,000
staff in 38 countries, did not reveal the value of the deal but
said it would strengthen the company's global position.
Chester-based Stella operates five brands - TravelBag,
Travel2, Sunmaster, Global Travel Group and Triton Rooms - that
provide travel services ranging from retail operations to call
centres.
"Destinations in the Middle East and Indian Ocean have
driven strong growth for our company in recent years," Andrew
Botterill, Stella's chief executive, said in the statement.
"Dnata's expertise in these regions will help continue this
trend for years to come."
Dnata has been expanding organically and through
acquisitions. Last year it bought out the 50 percent stake it
did not already own in Air Chefs of Italy; other recent
acquisitions include Broadlex, an aircraft cleaning firm in
Australia, and Gold Medal Travel Group, a distributor of
long-haul travel products in Britain.
"We have 2.4 billion dirhams ($653 million) of cash
available this year. So that's a nice little war chest to make
use of and we have the support of our chairman to reinvest,"
dnata's president Gary Chapman said in May this
year.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)