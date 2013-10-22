* Majid Al Futtaim revives deal first marketed in May

* One of a handful of hybrid bonds from Gulf

* Last week's Casino Guichard-Perrachon perpetual may be benchmark

* MAF step-ups more conservative than those offered by Casino

* Yield could come in at 6.85 percent or above

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Oct 22 (IFR) - United Arab Emirates malls operator Majid Al Futtaim, which this week revived plans to issue a hybrid bond, may have to offer a yield of 6.85 percent or above to get the deal done, going by other recent corporate hybrids.

The Dubai-based company, rated BBB/BBB, said it would hold calls with investors on Monday and Tuesday this week ahead of a possible hybrid, non-call five bond offering, subject to market conditions. A lead manager said the deal could be benchmark-sized, implying at least $500 million.

The deal was first marketed in May, but a sell-off in emerging markets and a poor after-market for an Emirates NBD hybrid kept the company from launching. As markets have much improved since then, the company is now looking to pick up where it left off.

In the interim, several corporates in Europe have issued hybrids, and guidance is likely to be based on the differential between those deals and the senior curves of the issuers.

The starting point is likely to be Casino Guichard-Perrachon's perpetual non-call five bond priced last week, two lead bankers on MAF said.

Casino, rated BBB-/BBB-, priced its deal at a yield of 4.875 percent, implying a subordination premium of 260-270 basis points.

Majid Al Futtaim has a 5.25 percent May 2019 bond that was trading at 4.25 percent at the time of the announcement. A similar premium would suggest a new hybrid would price at around 6.85-6.95 percent.

Adjusting for the difference in tenor may push this down slightly, but it also has to be taken into account that Casino's premium was significantly tighter than others; Dutch telecommunications firm KPN, for example, had to offer a sub-senior premium of more than 350 bps despite having the same rating.

One of the reasons that Casino achieved a lower differential is that it offered a 25 bp step-up at the first call date and an additional 275 bp step-up if the note is not called in 2039. MAF would offer a more conservative 25 bp step-up in year 10 and 75 bps in year 25.

The deal is related to MAF's planned buyout of Carrefour's 25 percent stake in MAF's hypermarket business. The hybrid is to serve the dual purpose of funding the buyout and allowing the company to keep net leverage ratios at manageable levels.

"Part of the rationale for the triple B rating is that we expect the ratio of FFO (funds from operations) to debt to remain in the high teens. Doing this hybrid will make it easier for them to maintain the ratio at that level," Tommy Trask, a credit analyst for Standard & Poor's, told IFR at the time that the deal was originally announced.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC are structuring advisers on the deal, joined by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Emirates NBD Capital, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered as joint bookrunners.

The Reg S-only notes are expected to be rated BB+ and will receive 50 percent equity credit from both S&P and Fitch.

The MAF issue would be one of only a handful of hybrid bonds - bonds with equity-like characteristics - from the Gulf.

Last month Saudi Arabian dairy producer Almarai completed the first hybrid bond offer by a corporation other than a bank in the Gulf, selling a 1.7 billion riyal ($453.2 million) Islamic bond (sukuk). Since last year two banks in the Gulf have issued hybrid sukuk and one has issued a hybrid conventional bond.