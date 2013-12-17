* MAF to invest $5 bln over next five years
* CEO Malas says 2013 revenue to grow 9-10 pct
* MAF will continue to invest in Egypt - CEO
DUBAI, Dec 17 Dubai retail group Majid Al
Futtaim (MAF) hopes to invest $1 billion a year for the next
five years in the Middle East to double the size of its
business, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
MAF, the sole franchisee of Carrefour hypermarkets
in the region, has benefited from a trade and tourism boom in
Dubai and is now expanding into other markets including Saudi
Arabia, Oman, Egypt and Lebanon.
"Over next few years we are very likely to be investing (a)
billion dollars a year. However, this very much depends on
finding the right land in the right location and for the right
price," MAF chief executive Iyad Malas said at a press
conference to announce a new branding strategy for the firm.
About 70 percent of the company's assets are currently in
the United Arab Emirates but most of the investments over the
next few years would be in other countries, Malas said.
MAF reported annual revenue of $6 billion in 2012, 10
percent higher than the previous year.
The mall developer, famous for building an indoor ski slope
in Dubai, bought out Carrefour's 25 percent stake in a joint
venture for $683 million in May.
The unlisted firm was in talks to buy Egypt's largest
supermarket chain Metro from family-owned Mansour Group but the
discussions collapsed last month.
"We will continue to invest in Egypt and we are quite
positive about developments in Egypt. There maybe political
hiccups here and there but we are clearly investing," said
Malas.
MAF has invested heavily into Egypt and has started
construction on a $600-million Mall of Egypt in Cairo that is
expected to open by early 2016.
Malas expects the company's annual revenue to grow by 9 to
10 percent this year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Mark Potter)