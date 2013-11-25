DUBAI Nov 25 Dubai retail firm Majid Al Futtaim
(MAF) said on Monday that talks to buy Egypt's largest
supermarket chain from family-owned Mansour Group have
collapsed, MAF said on Monday.
MAF, which is the sole franchisee of French hypermarket
chain Carrefour in the Middle East, was in advanced
negotiations to buy Mansour Group's Metro chain and discount
grocery store Kheir Zaman, Reuters had reported in April, citing
sources familiar with the matter.
A deal was seen worth between $200 million to $300 million.
MAF said in a statement both parties have agreed to end
discussions will build their businesses in Egypt independently.
