(Adds details on talks, background)
By Praveen Menon
DUBAI Nov 25 Dubai retail group Majid Al
Futtaim (MAF) said talks to buy Egypt's largest supermarket
chain from family-owned Mansour Group had collapsed and the two
groups would instead look to build their businesses in Egypt
independently.
MAF, which is the sole franchisee of French hypermarket
chain Carrefour in the Middle East, had been in
advanced negotiations to buy Mansour Group's Metro chain and
discount grocery store Kheir Zaman, Reuters had reported in
April, citing sources familiar with the matter.
A deal was seen worth between $200 million and $300 million.
MAF gave no reason for the breakdown in talks.
Metro is one of Egypt's largest supermarket chains with more
than 40 outlets in 10 cities. Kheir Zaman, a discount grocery
store, has over 2,000 employees and 30 stores throughout the
country.
Mansour Group, also the largest distributor of General
Motors cars in Egypt, had been looking to sell Metro and
Kheir Zaman since last year. MAF Chief Executive Iyad Malas told
Reuters in January that the deal was in the "due diligence"
stage.
The Egyptian group is also a shareholder in French bank
Credit Agricole's Egyptian business and runs
McDonald's Corp's chain in Egypt.
Despite the collapse of talks between MAF and Mansour, some
cash-rich Gulf investors remain interested in increasing their
presence in Egypt, even against the backdrop of the country's
political turmoil.
In the banking sector for instance, Gulf groups have taken
advantage of a retreat by European banks in the aftermath of the
financial crisis.
BNP Paribas has sold its Egyptian arm for $500
million to Dubai lender Emirates NBD, while Societe
Generale has agreed to sell its majority stake in
National Societe Generale Bank to Qatar National Bank
for $2 billion.
(Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Louise Heavens and David
Holmes)