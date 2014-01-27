DUBAI Jan 27 Dubai mall developer Majid Al
Futtaim said it will invest another 3 billion dirhams ($816.7
million) over the next 5 years to expand its business in the
emirate, after posting a 10 percent increase in its 2013
revenue.
Unlisted MAF, which holds the Carrefour franchise
in the Middle East, said on Monday that revenue last year was 23
billion dirhams.
Its earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and
amortization (EBIDTA) from recurring operations grew by 12
percent year-on-year to reach 3.3 billion dirhams, the company
said, without providing full-year net profit figure.
MAF has plans to invest over 3 billion dirhams on extending
its Dubai businesses over the next five years, which includes
two new hotel developments, renovating two existing hotels and
redeveloping its flagship Mall of the Emirates.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)