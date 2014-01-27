* MAF to build new hotels, malls in Dubai
* Co reported revenue of 23 bln dirhams, up 10 pct y-o-y
* EBIDTA from recurring ops grew by 12 pct to 3.3 bln
dirhams
DUBAI, Jan 27 Dubai mall developer Majid Al
Futtaim (MAF) said it will invest another 3 billion dirhams
($816.7 million) over the next 5 years to expand its business in
the emirate, seeking to take advantage of a trade and tourism
boom at its home base.
MAF, famous for building an indoor ski slope in Dubai, is
expanding aggressively in the Middle East and aims to double the
size of its business by 2018.
It has been helped by a tourism-led recovery in Dubai's
economy since 2011, which benefited from a safe-haven status
amid the regional Arab Spring uprising. About 70 percent of
MAF's assets are currently based in the United Arab Emirates.
The unlisted firm, which has the sole franchisee of
Carrefour hypermarkets in the region, plans to invest
over 3 billion dirhams on extending its Dubai businesses over
the next five years, it said in a statement on Monday.
This includes two new hotel developments, renovating two
existing hotels and redeveloping its flagship Mall of the
Emirates. It will also open four new Carrefour supermarkets in
Dubai.
MAF chief executive Iyad Malas said last week that it plans
to invest about $2.3 billion in Egypt in the next few years.
"Future growth in the Middle East and North Africa will be
driven by regional large-scale expansion plans for our
portfolios in Egypt in addition to new malls envisaged in the
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Oman, and residential projects in
Lebanon," Malas said in the statement.
The unlisted firm said its revenue for 2013 was 23 billion
dirhams, up 10 percent year-on-year.
Its earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and
amortization (EBIDTA) from recurring operations grew by 12
percent to reach 3.3 billion dirhams, the company added, without
providing full-year net profit figure.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
