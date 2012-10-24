Dubai Oct 24 Mashreq, Dubai's second-biggest bank by stock market value, posted a 28 percent year-on-year rise in net profit for the first nine months of this year, the bank said on Wednesday.

The lender made a net profit of 970 million dirhams ($264 million) in the period.

Loans and advances grew to 40.5 billion dirhams as of September 2012 from 37.7 billion dirhams at the end of 2011. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Andrew Torchia)