DUBAI, April 24 Dubai-based Mashreq Capital
plans to set up an Islamic equity fund of up to $100 million in
the third quarter of this year to invest in stocks across the
Gulf region, given lower returns in the bond market, the
company's chief executive said.
"We think there is demand in high-dividend sharia equities,"
particularly with interest rates currently very low, Abdul Kadir
Hussain told Reuters at Zawya's MENA Asset Management conference
in Dubai on Wednesday.
"Equities have very attractive yields in this region," he
added.
The investment unit of Mashreq bank hopes to raise
between $75 million and $100 million for the fund, and will seed
it with a $20 million investment from the bank.
Hussain said the fund would be Mashreq Capital's fourth as
it now manages two fixed income funds and one conventional
equity fund, with a total of $800 million of assets under
management.
