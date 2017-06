DUBAI Feb 1 Mashreq bank, Dubai's second-largest lender by market value, made a net profit of 64 million dirhams ($17.42 million)for the final three months of the year, according to Reuters calculations.

The figure, based on Reuters calculations from previous financial statements, compared to 155.6 million dirhams in the same period in 2010.

Full-year profit at the bank was 820 million dirhams, the bank said in a statement, up from 803 million dirhams in the previous year. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush)