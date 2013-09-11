BRIEF-Scintilla Commercial & Credit appoints Prabhat Kumar Marda as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Prabhat Kumar Marda as chief financial officer
DUBAI, Sept 11 Dubai lender Mashreq expects to post a 40 percent increase in 2013 profits, significantly higher than its earlier forecast, mainly thanks to lower provisions, the bank's chief executive said on Wednesday.
Mashreq Chief Executive Abdulaziz al-Ghurair had said in February that he was optimistic about the bank's performance this year and expected profits to grow by 10-15 percent, with provisions continuing to recede.
The revised forecast is mainly due to "much lower" provisions that the lender expects to book this year, al-Ghurair told reporters in Dubai. (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)
SYDNEY, April 5 Hundreds of secret Swiss bank accounts identified by Australian authorities as part of a global tax evasion and money laundering investigation are still in use, a top tax official said on Wednesday.
* Wellington Airport suspends all flights (Adds Wellington airport flight suspensions, delays elsewhere)