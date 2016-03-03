By Hadeel Al Sayegh
DUBAI, March 3 Dubai-based Mawarid Finance has
mandated HSBC, ADS Securities and Mena Corp to sell a stake to
private investors and subsequently list a new company combining
three of its technology investments, four sources aware of the
matter said.
Should the listing on the Dubai Financial Market succeed, it
would be the first Gulf technology firm to be floated, giving
investors much-needed diversification on local bourses currently
dominated by property developers, banks and energy-related
companies.
Mawarid, a sharia-compliant finance, investment and advisory
firm, is combining the three technology companies within its
portfolio: systems developer Falcon Eye Technology LLC,
technology service provider Technical Art Concepts LLC and card
payment processor QuickNet LLC.
It didn't respond to a request for comment.
Mawarid began sounding out investors at the start of the
year about raising 150 million dirhams ($41 million) during an
investment round prior to the initial public offering, according
to two of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as
the information isn't public.
The combined firm will then be floated in Dubai, with shares
offered at a fixed price of 1 dirham each for a market value of
840 million dirhams, one of the sources added.
The sources didn't say when the listing would take place,
although it is unlikely to be in the near term as the
pre-flotation stake sale is expected to take a number of months
at least.
Markets in the United Arab Emirates are in the midst of a
drought of new listings, with none in Dubai since the end of
2014, as volatile market conditions and concerns over the impact
of lower oil prices on local economies reduce investor interest
in new stock offerings and the valuations which companies can
achieve.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
