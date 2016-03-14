DUBAI, March 14 Dubai's Meydan Group has signed a deal to obtain $476 million of financing from Qatar National Bank (QNB) and QNB's United Arab Emirates affiliate Commercial Bank International, Meydan said on Monday.

Meydan, a major developer of hospitality and entertainment facilities in Dubai including the Meydan Racecourse, said the funding would support investment in new projects - a fresh sign that the emirate is pushing ahead with big infrastructure plans despite a regional economic slowdown due to low oil prices.

Terms of the loan were not disclosed but the Gulf News website quoted a senior Meydan official, which it did not name, as saying the tenor was longer than seven years, unusually long for a corporate loan in the Gulf. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by David Evans)