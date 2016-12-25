Dec 25 Annual bank lending growth in the United Arab Emirates slowed slightly in November but M3 money supply growth picked up, central bank data showed on Sunday. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-NOV 16 END-OCT 16 END-NOV 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 3.3 3.7 3.5 M2 change yr/yr 4.1 3.1 3.9 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 4.6 2.8 4.1 M3 pct change yr/yr 4.0 3.2 -0.4 Loans & advances yr/yr* 5.8 6.0 6.6 NOTE. * gross. Year-earlier figures are slightly revised. Bank deposits, which totalled 1.503 trillion dirhams in October, increased by 18 billion dirhams month-on-month in November because of a 22.2 billion dirham increase in resident deposits and a 4.2 billion dirham decrease in non-resident deposits. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)