Dec 25 Annual bank lending growth in the United
Arab Emirates slowed slightly in November but M3 money supply
growth picked up, central bank data showed on Sunday.
UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-NOV 16 END-OCT 16 END-NOV 15
M1 change yr/yr (pct) 3.3 3.7 3.5
M2 change yr/yr 4.1 3.1 3.9
M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 4.6 2.8 4.1
M3 pct change yr/yr 4.0 3.2 -0.4
Loans & advances yr/yr* 5.8 6.0 6.6
NOTE. * gross. Year-earlier figures are slightly revised.
Bank deposits, which totalled 1.503 trillion dirhams in
October, increased by 18 billion dirhams month-on-month in
November because of a 22.2 billion dirham increase in resident
deposits and a 4.2 billion dirham decrease in non-resident
deposits.
Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on
official data.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)