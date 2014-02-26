Feb 26 Bank lending in the United Arab Emirates grew 7.1 percent from a year earlier in December, the fastest pace since at least early 2010, when comparable data became available, central bank figures showed on Wednesday. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-DEC 13 END-NOV 13 END-DEC 12 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 26.9 27.1 13.3 M2 change yr/yr 22.5 19.5 4.4 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 20.2 15.6 0.3 M3 pct change yr/yr 12.6 10.9 8.2 Loans & advances yr/yr* 7.1 6.0 2.6 NOTE. Data for 2013 are estimates subject to revision, * net of provisions. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data.