May 29 Annual bank lending growth in the United Arab Emirates slowed in April but money supply (M3) growth edged up, central bank data showed on Sunday. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-APR 16 END-MARCH 16 END-APR 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 7.3 7.3 7.8 M2 change yr/yr 4.5 4.8 3.8 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 2.5 3.2 1.3 M3 pct change yr/yr 2.2 2.1 5.3 Loans & advances yr/yr* 6.7 7.6 8.4 NOTE. * gross Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. Some previous money supply figures are revised. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gareth Jones)