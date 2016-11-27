Nov 27 Annual bank lending growth in the United Arab Emirates edged up to 6.0 percent in October from 5.9 percent in September, central bank data showed. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-OCT 16 END-SEPT 16 END-OCT 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 3.7 4.2 4.8 M2 change yr/yr 3.1 3.6 5.1 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 2.8 3.3 5.3 M3 pct change yr/yr 3.2 3.5 -0.8 Loans & advances yr/yr* 6.0 5.9 7.7 NOTE. * gross. Year-earlier figures are slightly revised. Bank deposits dropped 0.4 percent from the previous month to 1.503 trillion dirhams in October because of a 5.3 percent fall in government deposits. Non-resident deposits edged up 0.3 percent. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)