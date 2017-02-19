Feb 19 Annual growth in bank lending in the United Arab Emirates slowed in January to its weakest since March 2014, central bank data showed on Sunday. UAE MONEY SUPPLY END-JAN 17 END-DEC 16 END-JAN 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 1.4 3.7 6.8 M2 change yr/yr 3.0 3.3 5.0 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 4.1 3.0 3.8 M3 pct change yr/yr 4.8 5.1 2.7 Loans & advances yr/yr* 5.7 6.0 7.4 NOTE. * gross. Bank deposits, which totalled 1.563 trillion dirhams in December, fell by 1 billion dirhams month-on-month in January, mainly because of a 2.1 billion dirham drop in non-resident deposits; resident deposits increased 1.1 billion dirhams. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)