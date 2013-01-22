DUBAI Jan 22 The United Arab Emirates central
bank has confirmed it will not impose limits on mortgage loans
without consulting commercial banks, after an attempt to
introduce such rules triggered fierce protests from the banks.
A circular sent to commercial banks by the central bank late
last month, and seen by Reuters, said mortgage loans for foreign
individuals should not exceed 50 percent of property value for a
first purchase of a home, and 40 percent for subsequent homes.
Caps for UAE citizens were set at 70 percent and 60 percent.
But UAE state news agency WAM on Tuesday quoted central bank
governor Sultan Nasser al-Suweidi as saying the circular would
not be enforced, and was merely intended to help banks prepare
for eventual rule changes which would reflect their feedback.
"There is no such system regulating real estate financing
for individuals. This is now a proposed system to be
issued after consultation with the banks," WAM quoted Suweidi
as telling Abu Dhabi television.
The central bank intends to introduce regulations covering
the mortgage market but only after six to nine months, and there
are no current discussions on possible percentages for mortgage
caps, he added.
The central bank's climb-down was first reported in comments
attributed to Suweidi by Al Ittihad newspaper on Monday.