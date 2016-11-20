ABU DHABI Nov 20 Abu Dhabi Financial Group
(ADFG) and Bahrain's GFH Financial Group (GFH) have
appointed a chief executive for their Islamic finance joint
venture in Abu Dhabi's financial free zone, the companies said
on Sunday.
Talal al-Zain will head ADCorp, the first Islamic financial
institution to be set up at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a
joint statement from the companies said.
Zain was most recently chief executive of PineBridge
Investments Middle East and, prior to that, was CEO of
Mumtalakat, the state investment fund of Bahrain.
With an authorised capital of $100 million, ADCorp will
focus on corporate finance, wealth and asset management.
