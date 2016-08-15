BRIEF-Bleecker H1 net profit group share down at 1.7 million euros
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
ABU DHABI Aug 15 Dhabi Group, owned by a prominent member of the royal family in Abu Dhabi, has appointed a new chief executive to lead the diversified investment group, it said on Monday.
Adeel Bajwa, who was general counsel and board member of several of the group's companies, has taken the post, the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
Bajwa was involved in mergers and acquisitions for the group in Africa and South Asia, including deals involving Warid Telecom and Wateen Telecom in Pakistan.
Dhabi Group, owned by Sheikh Nahyan Mubarak al-Nahyan, has investments across sectors including telecommunications, financial services, real estate, energy, healthcare and construction in the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Turkey, Georgia, Africa and the United States. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Andrew Torchia, Greg Mahlich)
* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
WASHINGTON, May 19 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney met with the Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump, at the White House on Friday, the bank said. Carney met with Cohn in his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system, the Bank of England said. (Reporting by William Schomberg; Writing by David Chance; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)