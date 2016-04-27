DUBAI, April 27 Abu Dhabi state-owned investment
fund Mubadala has chosen banks to arrange a
dollar-denominated bond issue, two sources said on Wednesday.
A transaction could be announced to the market "soon", the
sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the
information isn't yet public.
A third source said the planned transaction would be of
benchmark size -- traditionally understood to mean upwards of
$500 million.
A spokesman for Mubadala declined to comment.
Mubadala's bond plans will follow the Abu Dhabi government's
own deal. The sovereign sold a $5 billion two-part bond on
Monday, split equally between portions lasting five and ten
years.
