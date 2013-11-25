(Adds details, quotes)
By Stanley Carvalho and Regan Doherty
ABU DHABI Nov 25 Abu Dhabi state-owned
investment fund Mubadala has signed a $5 billion
agreement with Guinea to develop a bauxite mine and alumina
refinery in the West African country to secure raw material for
United Arab Emirates' aluminium plants.
The agreement includes $1 billion for extraction and exports
of bauxite to the UAE as well as a $4 billion aluminium refinery
and a port, Mohamed Lamine Fofana, Guinea's minister for mines
and geology told Reuters at a Guinea investors' conference in
Abu Dhabi.
The investment forms part of the UAE's expansion plans for
its Emirates Global Aluminium business, set to become the
world's fifth largest aluminium company by output next year.
Emirates Global Aluminium was created from the merger of
DUBAL and Emirates Aluminium (EMAL). The merged group has two
aluminium plants in the UAE, one in Dubai and a second at
Taweelah near Abu Dhabi.
Under the agreement with Guinea, the bauxite will be ready
for export by 2017 and a 2 million tonnes per annum refinery
will be operational by 2022, the minister said.
"It is important for Guinea because we have a strong partner
in Mubadala," the minister told Reuters.
Guinea is the world's top supplier of bauxite, the raw
material used in aluminium production. Alumina is partially
refined bauxite.
The development also includes a multi-user port in Kamsar in
Guinea by 2017. The port will be open to other mining and
refining projects in the region, as well as local users from
other sectors.
Mubadala had signed an agreement with Compagnie de Bauxites
in Guinea in 2012 for the long-term supply of bauxite to the
UAE. In May 2013, Mubadala and DUBAL said they would jointly
take over a Guinea Alumina Corp project in Guinea, acquiring
66.6 percent from BHP Billiton and Global Alumina.
Previously, Mubadala and DUBAL had been minority investors
in the project, owning 8 percent and 25 percent of GAC's shares
respectively. GAC will be a wholly-owned entity of Emirates
Global Aluminium.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho & Regan Doherty,; Editing by
William Maclean and Jane Merriman)