DUBAI May 9 Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi
government's investment vehicle, expects to spend about 20.1
billion dirhams ($5.47 billion) this year as its seeks to expand
a diverse line of businesses ranging from oil and gas to
semiconductors.
"The group currently anticipates that its capital and
investment expenditure for 2012 is likely to be substantially in
line with the 20.1 billion dirhams annual average for the past
three years," it said in a update of its bond program.
The state-owned fund, which has stakes in General Electric
and private equity firm Carlyle, expects a
majority of that expenditure to relate to its semiconductor unit
Advanced Technology Investment (ATIC); its joint venture with
General Electric ; solar energy project Masdar and oil and
gas projects.
Its semiconductor unit ATIC had an accumulated deficit of
4.1 billion dirhams ($1.12 billion)as of the end of 2011 and
made losses in the past two years, Mubadala said in the filing.
"No assurance is given that ATIC will be profitable in 2012
or in subsequent years," Mubadala said in a section highlighting
the risks associated with the business in its bond prospectus.
In a separate statement, Mubadala said ATIC was making
further investments in boosting capacity and research in a bid
to become a "profitable catalyst" for the emirate's economic
development.
"Mubadala routinely discloses risk factors within a bond
prospectus, in line with various regulatory requirements," it
said.
Mubadala, which recently bought a $2 billion stake in
Brazilian conglomerate EBX Group, said in April that it expects
its investment outlay in 2012 to be slightly lower than last
year's $16.3 billion after saying its overall annual loss surged
due to volatile global markets.
One of the few state-controlled vehicles to publish results,
Mubadala also owns stakes in local companies including indebted
developer Aldar Properties and cooling firm Tabreed
which it helped recapitalise last year.