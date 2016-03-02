* Nobody approached firm to buy unit - exec
* Would sell if offered a "prime price"
* Government-linked funds in Gulf under pressure
(Adds detail, context)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, March 2 Abu Dhabi state-owned fund
Mubadala is open to selling its aviation services unit SR
Technics, an executive at the company said on Wednesday,
confirming a previous media report.
"If someone comes for a prime price we will sell," Homaid
al-Shemmari, Mubadala's head of aerospace and engineering
services, told Reuters at a finance event in Abu Dhabi, though
no-one had yet approached Mubadala to buy the unit.
Mubadala, whose main goal is to make investments which
enhance the development of the local economy, has stakes in
companies including General Electric and private equity
firm Carlyle.
State-linked funds in the region have come under pressure as
low oil prices prompt governments to tighten their spending and
investment plans.
Mubadala was considering the sale of SR Technics and held
talks with bankers about the matter, Bloomberg reported on Feb.
23, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Mubadala had initially acquired a 40 percent stake SR
Technics in 2006 as part of a $1.3 billion takeover of the
company, which was hived off from Swiss Air. Dubai Aerospace
Enterprise and Dubai investment firm Istithmar each acquired a
30 per cent shareholding as part of the deal.
In 2009, Mubadala acquired the stake held by Istithmar and
in 2011 it became sole owner of the company.
(Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold; Editing by Yara
Bayoumy)