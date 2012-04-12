* Says higher loss due to drop in financial, real estate
portfolio
* 2011 revenues rose 77 pct to 27.9 bln dirhams
* Fund owns stakes in Carlyle, General Electric
* Total assets at $48.2 bln at end of 2011
ABU DHABI, April 12 Mubadala, the Abu
Dhabi government's investment vehicle, on Thursday reported an
overall loss for 2011 of $1.14 billion as volatile global
markets led to a sharp drop in the value of its financial
investments and real estate portfolio.
The state-owned fund, which has stakes in General Electric
and private equity firm Carlyle, made an overall
loss of 4.2 billion dirhams ($1.14 billon) in 2011, compared
with a loss of 338 million dirhams in 2010, it said in a
statement.
"While our financial investments' performance was impacted
by the volatility in the global market place during 2011, we
continue to maintain a long-term financial investment
perspective," Khaldoon al Mubarak, chief executive and managing
director said in the statement.
Mubadala incurred a loss of 3.03 billion dirhams from its
financial investments compared with a profit of 355 million
dirhams a year earlier, the company's financial statements
showed.
Unlisted Mubadala saw its 2011 revenues surge 77 percent to
27.9 billion dirhams due to high energy prices last year and
consolidation of its semi-conductor unit Advanced Technology
Investment Company (ATIC). This compared with revenues of 15.8
billion dirhams in 2010.
Total assets also grew 73 percent to 177 billion dirhams
($48.19 billion) in 2011, Mubadala said.
Mubadala, one of few state-controlled vehicles to publish
results, also owns stakes in local companies including indebted
developer Aldar Properties and struggling cooling
firm Tabreed.
The fund, which holds a near-majority position in indebted
Aldar, plans to transfer a 14 percent stake in the developer to
secure a loan facility from an Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
.
Last month, Mubadala said it would buy a $2 billion stake in
Brazil's EBX Group, providing fresh capital to the Brazilian
conglomerate of billionaire Eike Batista.
Abu Dhabi is also home to sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi
Investment Authority (ADIA).
(Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Dinesh Nair and Jane
Merriman)