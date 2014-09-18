ABU DHABI/DUBAI, Sept 18 Mubadala,
the Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund with a mandate to
develop the emirate's economy, posted a 23 percent increase in
profit for the first half of 2014, aided by higher income from
its joint ventures.
Mubadala, which has stakes in General Electric and
private equity firm Carlyle, made a profit attributable
to equity owners of 1.34 billion dirhams ($364.8 million) in the
first six months of 2014 compared with 1.09 billion dirhams in
the previous year, according to its financial statement.
The profit increase was helped by a doubling of income from
its joint venture businesses, such as Emirates Global Aluminium
and Dolphin Energy, to 2.12 billion dirhams.
However, total comprehensive income, which comprises all
forms of income, in the first half of this year slipped 37.4
percent year-on-year to 1.32 billion dirhams, due to a smaller
increase in value of its financial investment portfolio compared
with the same period of 2013.
(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham)
