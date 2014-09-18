* H1 profit 1.34 bln dhs vs 1.09 bln dhs yr-ago
* Joint venture income 2.12 bln dhs vs 1 bln dhs
* Total income 1.32 bln dhs vs 2.11 bln dhs
(Adds detail, context)
ABU DHABI/DUBAI, Sept 18 Mubadala,
the Abu Dhabi state-owned investment fund with a mandate to
develop the emirate's economy, posted a 23 percent increase in
first-half profit, aided by higher income from joint ventures
and one-off gains.
One of Abu Dhabi's few state-controlled vehicles to publish
results, Mubadala has interests in semiconductors, energy,
aerospace and real estate among others, including General
Electric, private equity firm Carlyle and local
companies such as Aldar Properties and Tabreed
.
Income from Mubadala's joint venture businesses doubled to
2.12 billion dirhams, thanks largely to Emirates Global
Aluminium - one of the world's largest aluminium producers - and
Dolphin Energy, which pipes gas to the United Arab Emirates from
fellow Gulf state Qatar.
That helped to lift net profit to 1.34 billion dirhams
($364.8 million) in the first six months of 2014 from 1.09
billion dirhams in the same period last year, its financial
statement said.
Mubadala's profit was also boosted by a near-tripling of
income from one-off equity-related gains and disposal of
subsidiaries, to 1.44 billion dirhams.
The company sold a district cooling plant in Abu Dhabi's Al
Maryah island and aerospace business Abu Dhabi Aircraft
Technologies (ADAT) to Etihad Airways.
However, total comprehensive income fell by 37.4 percent
year on year to 1.32 billion dirhams, with returns from its
financial investment portfolio dropping to 388 million dirhams
from 1.3 billion dirhams.
(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and David French; Editing by
Mark Potter and David Goodman)