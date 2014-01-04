DUBAI Jan 4 Dubai developer Nakheel
plans to repay up to 4 billion dirhams ($1.1 billion) of bank
debt due in 2015 this year, with around 2.35 billion dirhams
earmarked for payment in the first quarter of this year, its
chairman said on Saturday.
Nakheel was taken over by the government as part of a $16
billion rescue plan completed in 2011, following the bursting of
a real estate bubble in the emirate in 2009.
However, the property market rebounded in 2013, with prices
up around 22 percent versus 2012. They had plummeted more than
50 percent from their 2008 peak when the sector crashed.
As a result of the bounce back, Nakheel will not require
further government support and is targeting annual profit growth
of 15 percent, Ali Rashid Lootah told reporters at a press
conference.
Nakheel will also have no problems repaying an Islamic bond,
due in 2016, which it issued to trade creditors as part of its
restructuring plan due in 2016, Lootah said. The bank debt it is
repaying early is part of a $2.2 billion loan facility due next
year.
(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Writing by David French; Editing
by)