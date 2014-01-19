DUBAI Jan 19 Dubai property developer Nakheel
reported a 27.2 percent rise in full-year profit on
Sunday, as the firm continued to benefit from the emirate's
resurgent real estate market.
Nakheel made a net profit in 2013 of 2.57 billion dirhams
($700 million), compared with 2.02 billion dirhams in the
previous year, it said in a statement.
Revenues also boomed in 2013, growing 20.5 percent to 9.4
billion dirhams.
Nakheel plans to launch new projects worth between 6 billion
and 8 billion dirhams in 2014, Ali Rashid Lootah, the firm's
chairman, said at a news conference.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)