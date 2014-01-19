* Full-year revenue 9.4 bln dirhams, up 20 pct
* Expects to launch 6-8 bln dirhams of projects in 2014
* Property handovers expected to fall this year
* Will consider IPO after debts are settled
* Property market rebound expected to continue but slow
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Jan 19 Dubai's Nakheel
reported a 27.2 percent rise in full-year profit on Sunday as
the property developer benefitted from the emirate's resurgent
real estate market.
The government-owned developer, which agreed a $16 billion
debt restructuring in 2011, made a net profit of 2.57 billion
dirhams ($700 million) in 2013, up from 2.02 billion dirhams in
2012, chairman Ali Rashid Lootah announced at a news conference.
Revenues also boomed in 2013, growing 20.5 percent to 9.4
billion dirhams.
Nakheel plans to launch new projects worth between 6 billion
and 8 billion dirhams in 2014, Lootah said.
Dubai house prices plunged about 60 percent from a 2008 peak
as a property boom turned to bust, with Nakheel among the most
high-profile corporate casualties. That led the company to stall
or scrap some of its more grandiose plans, such as building a
one-kilometre high tower.
But Dubai's property sector is now recovering, helped by an
influx of money from Arab and other countries, with residential
property prices rising 22 percent in 2013, according to
consultants Jones Lang LaSalle.
In a report on Sunday, Jones Lang LaSalle predicted the
rebound would continue this year, though it added that increases
in prices and rents were likely to slow as supply of new
properties increased and Dubai government steps to avert
excessive market speculation had an impact.
About 80 percent of property buyers in Nakheel's stalled
projects have now settled with the developer, with 20 percent of
buyers still in dispute, said Lootah. These can get their cash
back five years from the date of Nakheel signing its
restructuring deal, he said.
The company has made interest and profit payments of around
1.8 billion dirhams to lenders, issued a trade creditor sukuk of
around 4.4 billion dirhams, and made cash payments of about 12.3
billion dirhams to various trade creditors and contractors since
the start of its debt restructuring, a company statement said.
Lootah said Nakheel would consider an initial public offer
of shares after the company settled its debts.
The firm handed over 3,150 units in 2013, although this is
poised to drop to 1,600 units this year. Last year, it sold
3,500 properties.
Earlier this month, Nakheel said it would repay this year up
to 4 billion dirhams of bank debt due in 2015.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)