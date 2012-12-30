DUBAI Dec 30 Dubai real estate contractor
Arabtec and another firm have been awarded a contract
worth over half a billion dirhams ($136 million) to build villas
for one of the emirate's flagship developers, Nakheel
.
Arabtec will build 134 luxury villas at the Jumeirah Park
development in Dubai, and family owned contractor SS Lootah
Group is to build 247 villas at the same location.
Nakheel's chief executive Sanjay Manchanda told reporters on
Sunday that the value of the joint contract was more than half a
billion dirhams. Arabtec Construction's CEO Greg Christofides
said his firm's contract was worth 159 million dirhams.
Nakheel said it had sold more than 1.2 billion dirhams worth
of villas in the project so far. Construction of the new villas
will begin in February and the project is expected to be
completed in the fourth quarter of 2014.
